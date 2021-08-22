Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) with Multi Terrain tech launched at 10.69 lakh

Mahindra has recently updated its official website with this new variant, revealing what extra will it offer for the Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant. According to the official website, it will now come equipped with Multi Terrain Technology. This means the N10 (O) variant Bolero Neo SUV will have manual lock differential feature in it.

2021 Bolero Neo is available in six colour options, including Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White and Rocky Beige. The N10 (O) variant will be offered in only five with Pearl White colour option instead of Diamond White.

2021 Bolero Neo, which is basically a rebranded version of the TUV300 and shares similar dimensions, stands 3995mm in length, 1795mm in width, and 1817mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm and a minimum ground clearance of 160 mm. The seven-seater SUV stands on a set of 15-inch wheels.

The Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant will be offered with the same 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine which produces 100 bhp and has 260 Nm torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic option.

In terms of features, the new Bolero Neo variant will have the same seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone upholstery, cruise control, BlueSense app, Eco mode, rear parking assist available in other variants.

2021 Bolero Neo comes with safety features like a strong rigid body structure, dual airbags, ABS and corner braking control (CBC) and more. It comes with an independent front and multi-link rear suspension, both with coil springs and stabilizer bars.