Mahindra Bolero luxury camper coming soon, complete with sleep & kitchen solve

Mahindra Bolero luxury camper coming soon, complete with sleep & kitchen
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. on Friday announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with Campervan Factory, a research-based, IIT Madras-incubated caravan manufacturing company – to launch budget-friendly luxury campers in India. To be based on double-cab Bolero Camper Gold platform, these campers will eventually cater to the self-drive tourism sector which has gained some attention and traction in Covid times.
Mahindra also underlines that this is the first time any Indian automotive OEM is diving into the caravan segment.
In a press statement, Mahindra informed that the Bolero Gold Camper luxury camper trucks will be offered with a range of facilities, including smart water solutions, beautifully designed fittings and comfortable interiors to cater to all travellers. Each camper truck will offer sleeping facility for four, sitting and dining facility for four, a restroom fitted with a bio-toilet and a shower, a complete kitchen with mini-fridge and microwave, and an optional air-conditioner.
Mahindra further highlights that the campers would allow for less explored or far-flung places to be reached by tourists who would have otherwise steered clear due to lack of staying options.