Lexus introduces new variant of its luxury sedan LS 500H

Lexus India has introduced a new variant of its flagship sedan LS, called the LS 500H Nishijin at the starting price of ₹2.22 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new Nishijin variant's interiors have been crafted with an expression of style and comfort. There is an uncompromising attention to detail and a unique collaboration of traditional Japanese crafts. The interior ornamentation is inspired from the path of moonlight on the sea. This natural phenomenon can only be witnessed for a limited number of days, i.e., before, after, and during a full moon.

This has been done by intricately weaving silver threads of brocade to express shimmering 'waves' of the sea and applying the extremely thin 'Haku' platinum metal foil reminiscent of 'moonlight' shining on the waves. Along with the exquisite craftsmanship, the cabin interior has been made of comfortable and high-quality materials.

Lexus has also introduced updates across the LS 500H variant line-up. The feature upgrades include the ability to control the 12.3-inch touch screen and audio functions by using an iPhone and Android smartphone. The controls on the steering wheel and center console now get improved visibility and clear-cut impression. The model also gets a modified bumper, playing up the vehicle's stance.

The updated LS 500H is also available in a new exterior panel colour 'Gin-ei Luster' - a silver colour that delicately reacts to even slight amounts of surrounding light. "The new Nishijin variant gets upgrades in line with the sophistication and craftsmanship of the Lexus LS 500h as well as cutting-edge technologies," said PB Venugopal, President of Lexus India.

The first-generation LS debuted in 1989, and launched in India in 2018 with its daring coupe silhouette. As the flagship sedan of the Lexus brand, the model has gained popularity over a span of more than 30 years and in more than 90 countries and regions.