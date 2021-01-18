In pics: 2020 Lexus LS 500h is the pinnacle of luxury on four wheels 5 Photos . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 01:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk Lexus claims that the 2020 LS 500h can do a 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.The premium sedan rivals the likes of Mercedes S-Class, Audi A8 and BMW 7 series. 1/5The 2020 LS 500h - the flagship sedan in the Lexus stable - defines automotive luxury with a whole lot of Japanese touch to it. 2/5The LS 500h's face is dominated by a huge spindle grille. Matrix LED head lamps in a Z-shape add to the overall front appeal. The rear end of the sedan is not exaggerated as the front but looks good with its chrome trimmings. 3/5The Lexus premium sedan sits on 20-inch alloys and measures 5235 mm in length x 1900 mm in width x 1450 mm in height. 4/5On the inside, the premium sedan gets a 12.3-inch infotainment display. In addition to the the four-zone climate control, there also is the climate concierge - this calculates the body temperature of each individual occupant of the seats and makes minor adjustments. 5/5Under the hood is a 3.5L V6 petrol mated to an electric power unit that produces 359 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Lexus claims a 0-100 kmph at 5.6 seconds