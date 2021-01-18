Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: 2020 Lexus LS 500h is the pinnacle of luxury on four wheels

In pics: 2020 Lexus LS 500h is the pinnacle of luxury on four wheels

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 01:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Lexus claims that the 2020 LS 500h can do a 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.
  • The premium sedan rivals the likes of Mercedes S-Class, Audi A8 and BMW 7 series.
The 2020 LS 500h - the flagship sedan in the Lexus stable - defines automotive luxury with a whole lot of Japanese touch to it.
1/5The 2020 LS 500h - the flagship sedan in the Lexus stable - defines automotive luxury with a whole lot of Japanese touch to it.
The LS 500h's face is dominated by a huge spindle grille. Matrix LED head lamps in a Z-shape add to the overall front appeal. The rear end of the sedan is not exaggerated as the front but looks good with its chrome trimmings.
2/5The LS 500h's face is dominated by a huge spindle grille. Matrix LED head lamps in a Z-shape add to the overall front appeal. The rear end of the sedan is not exaggerated as the front but looks good with its chrome trimmings.
The Lexus premium sedan sits on 20-inch alloys and measures 5235 mm in length x 1900 mm in width x 1450 mm in height.
3/5The Lexus premium sedan sits on 20-inch alloys and measures 5235 mm in length x 1900 mm in width x 1450 mm in height.
On the inside, the premium sedan gets a 12.3-inch infotainment display. In addition to the the four-zone climate control, there also is the climate concierge - this calculates the body temperature of each individual occupant of the seats and makes minor adjustments.
4/5On the inside, the premium sedan gets a 12.3-inch infotainment display. In addition to the the four-zone climate control, there also is the climate concierge - this calculates the body temperature of each individual occupant of the seats and makes minor adjustments.
Under the hood is a 3.5L V6 petrol mated to an electric power unit that produces 359 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Lexus claims a 0-100 kmph at 5.6 seconds
5/5Under the hood is a 3.5L V6 petrol mated to an electric power unit that produces 359 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Lexus claims a 0-100 kmph at 5.6 seconds
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue