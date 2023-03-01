Land Rover Defender 130 launched in India, prices start at ₹1.30 crore

Land Rover has introduced the Defender 130 variant in India, bringing the third body style option to the luxury off-roader. The new Land Rover Defender 130 arrives in India with prices starting at ₹1.30 crore, going up to ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom India). The new Defender 130 is the largest version of the SUV and can seat up to eight people. The British automaker has been retailing the three-door Defender 90 and the five-door Defender 110 in India since 2020.

The new Land Rover Defender 130 builds on the 110 version but is longer now to accommodate more space in the third row. The model has been stretched by 340 mm behind the rear axle of the Defender 110. So, while the wheelbase remains the same, the model gets longer from the C-pillar onwards. Apart from the added length, there’s no other change that differentiates the model from the 110 version. That said, you do get a sizeable boot now with 2,516 litres of storage space with the last two rows folded down. That’s 953 litres more than what’s available on the 110.

Also Read : Land Rover boosts Defender production amidst strong demand

Land Rover is offering the Defender 130 in two variants - HSE and X - both of which are offered with petrol and diesel engine options. Power on the Defender 130 P400 comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol motor from the Ingenium family that belts out 296 bhp and 650 Nm, while the D300 draws power from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel tuned for 394 bhp and 550 Nm. Both engines get mild-hybrid technology and are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels as standard.

The Land Rover Defender 130 gets stadium-style seats with the second and third row elevated

Similar Products Find more Cars Land Rover Defender 1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl ₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mercedes-benz Gle 1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl ₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995 cc | Petrol | Automatic ₹77.5 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Land Rover Range Rover Velar 1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl ₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift ₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Audi Q7 2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic ₹80 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The Land Rover Defender 130 also gets the same set of creature comforts and features. This includes the 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with PiviPro, a digital instrument console, connected car tech, four-zone climate control, a Meridian sound system, and electrically adjustable front seats. There’s also ClearSight view, ClearSight Ground View, 360-degree cameras, Matrix LED headlamps, air suspension and 20-inch wheels. The second and third rows are also arranged in stadium-style seating, which means the seats are slightly elevated for a good view of the road.

The Land Rover Defender 130 brings immense off-road capability and a rugged profile with more practicality. The already large SUV now turns into a behemoth with the added length. For the price, the model competes with the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and more.

First Published Date: