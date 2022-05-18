Land Rover Defender 130 eight-seater SUV teased 

HT Auto
The preview image of the Land Rover Defender 130 4×4 SUV shows it in its natural habitat, featuring a white paint combined with silver-colored accents.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 06:15 PM
Land Rover has announced that its latest Defender 130 eight-seater three-row SUV will make a global debut on May 31. The vehicle will get a spacious 2-3-3 seat configuration, latest digital technologies and advanced integrated chassis technologies. The longer body style variant of the Defender SUV will sit above the Defender 90 and Defender 110 versions, offering extra room. The automaker has also announced that bookings for the SUV will open with the reveal in May.

The preview image of the Land Rover Defender 130 4×4 SUV shows it in its natural habitat, on sand dunes. It features a white paint combined with silver-colored accents and five-spoke alloy wheels. While most of the profile of the SUV remaind hidden in the image, the extra length of the roof and the rear side window is clearly visible. The Defender 130 shares most of its body panels with the rest of the Defender range.

Earlier spy images of the vehicle suggest that it will come with a stretched wheelbase and a longer rear overhang. The SUV is expected to measure 5,100 mm long, which is 342 mm more than the five-door Defender 110 and 777 mm longer than the three-door Defender 90.

The engine lineup of the Land Rover Defender 130 will likely be shared with the rest of the Defender range, including the more powerful Defender V8 with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 producing 518 hp and 846 Nm of torque.

In a separate development, Land Rover earlier this month announced a limited production 30th Anniversary Edition of Defender SUV to pay a tribute to the iconic 1993 Land Rover Defender 110’s heritage. Only 500 units of this edition will be built and be available at select Land Rover retailers in North America. The anniversary model follows the style and specifications of the original along with latest cutting-edge technology.

First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 06:15 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Land Rover Defender Land Rover Defender 130 Defender 130
