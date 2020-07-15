Land Rover adds hybrid diesel model to plug-in electric Range Rover

Land Rover has introduced new engines for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models. A new family of 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium diesel engines and a range of desirable special editions including the Westminster, Westminster Black Edition and an exclusive SVAutobiography Dynamic Black have joined the recently announced Range Rover Fifty celebratory model.

The latest generation of smooth and efficient straight-six Ingenium diesel engines, incorporating 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for reduced fuel consumption and heightened refinement, has been developed in-house. It is available in 249PS, 300PS and 350PS outputs.

Based around Jaguar Land Rover’s modular aluminium engine architecture, the new in-line diesel engines are smoother and more refined than the previous generation and feature advanced 48V mild hybrid technology to meet the most stringent global emissions regulations.

These include the Real Driving Emissions Step 2 (RDE2) standards, which govern nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, making the new Range Rover among the first full-sized luxury and performance SUVs in the world to be available with RDE2-certified diesels.

The new mild-hybrid 3.0-litre D300 Ingenium diesel is capable of up to 33.0mpg (8.6l/100km) on the WLTP test cycle, emitting as little as 225g/km CO2. The more powerful D350 achieves up to 30.8mpg (9.2l/100km) with CO2 emissions of 241g/km on the WLTP cycle. As a result, the new flagship diesel provides superior performance to the previous V8 with the efficiency and weight of a six-cylinder design.

The expanded Ingenium family and powerful V8 supercharged engine offer performance, efficiency and refinement.





The P400e is the most efficient version of the new Range Rover. With a fully electric, zero-emissions range of 40km (25 miles), the P400e combines an advanced 300PS (221kW) four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 143PS (105kW) electric motor. Powered by a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery, the P400e delivers CO2 emissions of just 75g/km and fuel economy of up to 84.8mpg (3.3l/100km) on the WLTP combined cycle.

The standard Mode 3 charging cable significantly reduces charging times for the P400e, with a full charge taking under three hours, compared to 7.5 hours when using a Mode 2 charging cable.

The new Westminster Edition is based on the Vogue model and available with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid electric power. The new Westminster Black Edition adds the Black Exterior Pack and customers are able to choose from three wheels ranging from a 21-inch nine-spoke design to a distinctive 22-inch Gloss Black nine split-spoke design. In addition, the new Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black provides a fresh take on the distinctive SVAutobiography Dynamic, from the specialists at Land Rover SV.

The new special edition models join the limited edition Range Rover Fifty, which was revealed last month and celebrates the 50th anniversary of Land Rover’s luxury SUV family. Only 1,970 of the exclusive Fifty models will be produced, to mark the year of its debut five decades ago.

The Range Rover features the latest safety technologies, including Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Braking, and Cruise Control with Speed Limiter all standard across the model range. Adaptive Cruise Control is also available.

A series of comfort-enhancing functions transform the travelling experience for all occupants. The new Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 from Nanoe, filters harmful particulates in the cabin, improving air quality for the driver and passengers.

The PM2.5 system in the Range Rover is controlled using a soft button within the infotainment, named ‛Purify’. This initiates the recirculation function, cleaning the air and removing small particulates less than 2.5 micrometres in size that are harmful to health.