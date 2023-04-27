HT Auto
Lamborghini Revuelto's plug-in hybrid powertrain can spit fire, shows video

Lamborghini Revuelto has grabbed quite some attention worldwide with its stunning visual appearance and the highly powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a naturally aspirated V12 engine with an electric motor and battery pack. As it seems, despite being an electrified plug-in hybrid car, the Lamborghini Revuelto has not lost the punch. A video has surfaced showing the car's exhaust spitting fire.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 16:12 PM
Despite being a plug-in hybrid car, the new Lamborghini Revuelto features a fiery, naturally aspirated V12 engine.
The advertisement released by the Italian supercar marquee features the new plug-in hybrid car in motion. The two-minute video highlights the electric aspects of the Lamborghini Revuelto, describing it as the first plug-in hybrid V12 car. The video hints at the enormous power the car packs. It also shows that Revuelto's engine is being assembled and placed into the car.

The car then escapes the complex where it is built. It can be heard the V12 engine howling through the city. The 6.5-litre L545 engine is an evolution of the one that churns out power for the Aventador. But, for the Revuelto LB744, the engine has been tuned to pump out 814 hp of peak power and 725 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful V12 ever from the Italian brand.

The video shows the car racing through the city streets, sitting flames from its exhaust and sliding around corners to meet a bull which hints at the brand's history. The arcing lightning hints at the electric motors onboard the car that helps to provide Revuelto with even more power than the internal combustion engine churns out.

The engine onboard the Lamborghini Revuelto delivers power to the rear wheels, whereas the electric motors generate power for the front axle. Not only does that allow for torque vectoring to improve cornering performance, but all together, the power unit can deliver a total of 1,001 hp of peak power that can get the car up to 100 kmph from a standstill position in just 2.5 seconds.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 16:12 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Revuelto Lamborghini supercar hypercar sportscar

