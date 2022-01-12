Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history

Italian luxury sports car brand Lamborghini recorded its best year ever in 2021 with highest number of cars delivered to its customers across the world. The carmaker announced that it sold 8,405 cars last year, the highest in its 59-year-old history, with a growth of 13 per cent compared to 2020.

Similar Cars

Among all its cars, Urus SUV remains Lamborghini's best-selling model globally. The carmaker sold 5,021 units of Urus last year. The Huracan is Lamborghini's second best-seller with 2,586 units, and the Aventador V12 is at third with 798 units.

In India, Lamborghini delivered the 100th Urus last year, launched four models — Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, Huracan STO, Urus Pearl Capsule and the Urus Graphite Capsule. It also celebrated 300 units cumulative sales milestone in India since its inception.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us: the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand’s outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued to invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain time."

Winkelmann added: “We are stronger than ever as we prepare to embark on a period of profound transformation and move towards an even more sustainable future. In 2022 we’ll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current performance and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards."

Last year, Lamborghini had launched three new products. These included the Huracan STO, a road-legal model inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO racing cars, the Aventador Ultimae and the Countach LPI 800-4. This year, Lamborghini plans to unveil four new products across the world. Lamborghini also hopes to keep the momentum going into 2022 with an even better year with new models lined up.