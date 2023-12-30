Kia Sonet to Hyundai Creta: Five cars to launch in January

It is gearing up to be a happy new year for carryovers in India with a few exciting car launches lined up in the first month of 2024. In what promises to be a landmark year for the Indian auto industry in many ways, Korean auto giants Kia and Hyundai have lined up two models for January launch. German luxury car giant Mercedes Benz also chipping in with its first launch of the year. Here is a quick look at which cars are up for grabs next month.

Indian auto industry will usher in the New Year with as many as three new car launches next month. Check what they offer.

Kia Sonet Facelift 2024:

Among the popular models, the Korean auto giant is expected to go first with the price launch of the Sonet facelift 2024. With deliveries of the SUV likely to start from mid-January, the price of the new Sonet is likely to be announced by the second week of the month. The bookings for the new Sonet started earlier this month at an amount of ₹25,000.

The Sonet facelift SUV is available in seven variants. Powered by both petrol and diesel powertrain, these variants are available with six combination of engine and transmission units. One can choose between 11 exterior colour options, which also include two dual-tone colour and a matte black version exclusive to the X-Line trim.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Sonet Facelift 1493.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 8 - 15 Lakhs View Details Tata Nexon 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV300 2024 1197 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.89 - 13.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Kia Sonet facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 among others in the sub-compact segment.

Hyundai Creta 2024:

The best-selling compact SUV is set to make a splash on New Year by launching in a brand new avatar on January 16. Hyundai is expected to make several changes to Creta 2024, which includes updated looks, added features and more. The new Creta SUV will take on the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq among others.

Few details are known about the upcoming Creta 2024 SUV. However, several spy shots have revealed some key details about it. Expect an updated grille, new set of LED headlights and DRL, connected LED taillights, new alloy design on the outside.

The interior is also expected to be updated with several changes. These will include a new steering wheel setup, an updated digital instrument cluster, 360 degree camera, seat ventilation and more. It is also expected to get ADAS technology for the first time.

Mercedes GLS Facelift 2024

The first car launch of the year is all set to come from the German luxury carmaker’s stable. Mercedes will drive in the GLS facelift SUV on January 8. It will be the same version that was launched across global markets earlier this year.

In terms of changes, the GLS facelift will come with several cosmetic updates. These include a redesigned front face which includes updated headlight units and tweaked bumper. The alloy wheels are all set to get updated design as well. Among the major changes inside, Mercedes will introduce the latest MBUX user interface in the GLS facelift. Things are expected to remain unchanged under the hood with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. It may also see a 3.0-litre petrol engine as an option.

First Published Date: