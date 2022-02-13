Kia, Hyundai, Toyota among top five most dependable car brands: Study

HT Auto
Kia, Hyundai and Toyota rule the mass-market car brand segment, while Lexus dominates the premium category.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2022, 09:49 AM
File photo of Kia Seltos and Sonet.

Hyundai, Kia and Toyota are among the top five most dependable car brands, claims a study by JD Power. The study claims that Kia, Hyundai and Toyota are positioned at first, third and fourth spots in the list with 145, 148 and 158 points respectively.

While this was for the mass market segment, in the premium category as well, Hyundai-owned car brand Genesis tops the list of most reliable luxury car manufacturers list, with a score of 155. The second and third positions in this list are grabbed by Toyota-owned Lexus (159) and Porsche (162) respectively.

Japanese luxury car brand Lexus dominates the premium SUV segment with UX, NX and RX models. The Lexus UX is the most reliable premium small SUV, while the Lexus NX is the premium compact SUV. The Lexus RX is the premium midsize SUV, claims the study. The study also says that the 2019 Porsche 911 is the most dependable individual model.

Interestingly, the study has found that mass-market car brands are now more reliable than premium car brands. This shift has become possible as mass-market car brands have been making vehicles with the better build quality, which are matching with the majority of premium vehicles. Also, the mass-market vehicles are much simpler as they carry a lesser amount of technologies compared to their premium counterparts.

The study has pointed out that several modern features are behind the problematic experience faced by the automakers. These include the built-in voice recognition system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, built-in Bluetooth system, lack of power plugs and USB ports, a complex navigation system that are often inaccurate or incorporate outdated map, touchscreen infotainment systems etc.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 09:49 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Hyundai Toyota Lexus luxury cars
