Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Kia India is all set to drive in the EV6 electric crossover, its fifth model in the country after Seltos, Carnival, Sonet and Carens. The Korean carmaker will officially announce the price of the EV6 tomorrow, June 2. It is the first EV offering from Kia India after the company launched the EV6 in global markets earlier. It is likely to go up against some of the upcoming EV models like Volvo XC40 Recharge and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the premium EVsegment.

Last week, Kia had opened the bookings for the EV6 electric crossover for a token amount of ₹3 lakh. Bookings can be done exclusively through 15 select Kia showrooms in 12 cities across India.

Kia will offer the EV6 in India through the Completely Built Unit or CBU route for a start. The Korean carmaker has limited the number of EV6 to be sold in India in the first phase to just 100 units. As of now, the carmaker has not shared any plans to manufacture or assemble the EV6 locally.

Kia EV6 is based on the Hyundai Group's dedicated EV platform called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same platform that underpins its technical cousin Hyundai Ioniq 5. It will come equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery pack, and will offer a range of 528 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. The ARAI certification may see the range go up by a bit.

Kia EV6 will be available in two variants, which include the GT and GT-Line AWD versions. The RWD GT version has the ability to churn out maximum output of 229 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The GT-Line AWD version is more powerful with a maximum output of 347 hp and peak torque of 605 Nm. The EV6 is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has its top speed electronically-limited to 192 kmph.

Kia EV6 is also packed with several features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch driver display. The two merge seamlessly into a single curved display. It also gets wireless charging, electric sunroof, ambient lighting and a three-pin socket under the back seat that can power home devices like laptops, fridge or TV. It can also help recharge other EVs if required. The EV6 also offers high standard safety features with its ADAS system.

Kia India is expected to price the EV6 electric crossover around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it could surprise a few if Kia decides to go for aggressive pricing like it did when it launched Carens RV earlier this year.

