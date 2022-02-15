Kia Carens three-row car to launch today: Live and latest updates

LIVE UPDATES

Kia Carens is all set for an official launch in India today. With all eyes peeled on how Kia prices the premium cross between an MPV and an SUV - Kia refers to Carens as a Recreational Vehicle, the latest from the Koreans is making some very big promises.

In recent times, there has been a big push from automakers in the three-row, sub- ₹20 lakh passenger vehicle segment. Part of what's behind the push is the pandemic that is making many want to consider a people mover on wheels but one that also looks smart and is packed with features. While Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari are doing decent business, the three-row space is still mostly dominated by the veteran Toyota Innova Crysta. There are, of course, other three-row SUVs as well like Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus that range from around ₹12 lakh to around ₹20 lakh (ex showroom).

Will Kia Carens be a runaway hit like Seltos? Will Carens find a fancy like the Seltos did? Or will this particular Kia only be 'just an option' for prospective buyers?

Here are the live and latest updates from the launch of Kia Carens:

Check out the first full-drive review of Kia Carens How big is Carens? Dimensionally, Kia Carens is nearly similar to the Hyundai Alcazar although visually, it looks a bit more compact in comparative terms. In the HT Auto first drive review, we found that the third-row space is respectable and that getting in and out from the final row is relatively easy. Of course, there is a toss up between six and seven-seat layout and the former promises to be more comfortable. Kia Carens engine options: At a time when many OEMs are ditching diesel engines, the Koreans continue to believe in offering a choice. Much like Alcazar, Carens is also coming with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. There are three engine options to choose from - a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. There are also multiple transmission choices available. Quick fire product onslaught from Kia India Kia entered the Indian car market in 2019 and it wasn't really the most ideal time to come calling. First, there was a shift to BS 6 emission norms that challenges OEMs here. Then came the pandemic. And then there is the global semiconductor shortage that is still persisting and posing unprecedented challenges. Amid all of these, Kia has confidently established itself as a formidable player with Seltos selling like hotcakes and Sonet faring reasonably well as well. Carnival does sparse numbers but the company says the luxury MPV was more a show of intent than a volume driver any way. Carens, the meaning behind the name When Kia officially announced that its three-row vehicle for India would be called Carens, the most obvious question we got was 'what does that name even mean?' While Seltos and Sonet are youthful names, 'Carens', according to Kia, is a synthesis of two words - Car and Renaissance.

