HT Auto
Home Cars Kia Carens three-row car to launch today: Live and latest updates
LIVE UPDATES

Kia Carens three-row car to launch today: Live and latest updates

  • Kia Carens is a cross between an MPV and an SUV, and will take on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Gloster Plus and other three-row vehicles.
  • Carens is the fourth car from Kia India, after Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. Catch live and latest updates from the Carens launch here.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 09:26 AM
Carens ought to primarily woo buyers with large families who enjoy frequent road trips but also like a car that is loaded with features and is high on comfort.
Carens ought to primarily woo buyers with large families who enjoy frequent road trips but also like a car that is loaded with features and is high on comfort.

Kia Carens is all set for an official launch in India today. With all eyes peeled on how Kia prices the premium cross between an MPV and an SUV - Kia refers to Carens as a Recreational Vehicle, the latest from the Koreans is making some very big promises.

 

In recent times, there has been a big push from automakers in the three-row, sub- 20 lakh passenger vehicle segment. Part of what's behind the push is the pandemic that is making many want to consider a people mover on wheels but one that also looks smart and is packed with features. While Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari are doing decent business, the three-row space is still mostly dominated by the veteran Toyota Innova Crysta. There are, of course, other three-row SUVs as well like Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus that range from around 12 lakh to around 20 lakh (ex showroom).

 

Will Kia Carens be a runaway hit like Seltos? Will Carens find a fancy like the Seltos did? Or will this particular Kia only be 'just an option' for prospective buyers?

 

Here are the live and latest updates from the launch of Kia Carens:

15 Feb 2022, 09:26 AM IST

Check out the first full-drive review of Kia Carens

15 Feb 2022, 08:33 AM IST

How big is Carens?

Dimensionally, Kia Carens is nearly similar to the Hyundai Alcazar although visually, it looks a bit more compact in comparative terms. In the HT Auto first drive review, we found that the third-row space is respectable and that getting in and out from the final row is relatively easy. Of course, there is a toss up between six and seven-seat layout and the former promises to be more comfortable.

15 Feb 2022, 08:17 AM IST

Kia Carens engine options:

At a time when many OEMs are ditching diesel engines, the Koreans continue to believe in offering a choice. Much like Alcazar, Carens is also coming with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

There are three engine options to choose from - a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. There are also multiple transmission choices available.

15 Feb 2022, 07:18 AM IST

Quick fire product onslaught from Kia India

Kia entered the Indian car market in 2019 and it wasn't really the most ideal time to come calling. First, there was a shift to BS 6 emission norms that challenges OEMs here. Then came the pandemic. And then there is the global semiconductor shortage that is still persisting and posing unprecedented challenges.

Amid all of these, Kia has confidently established itself as a formidable player with Seltos selling like hotcakes and Sonet faring reasonably well as well. Carnival does sparse numbers but the company says the luxury MPV was more a show of intent than a volume driver any way.

15 Feb 2022, 06:56 AM IST

Carens, the meaning behind the name

When Kia officially announced that its three-row vehicle for India would be called Carens, the most obvious question we got was 'what does that name even mean?'

While Seltos and Sonet are youthful names, 'Carens', according to Kia, is a synthesis of two words - Car and Renaissance.

Recommended For You

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 06:56 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Carens Carens Kia Kia India

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years
PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years
Okinawa Autotech inaugurates 2nd plant to meet rising e-scooter demand in India
Okinawa Autotech inaugurates 2nd plant to meet rising e-scooter demand in India
Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy get a makeover for electric future
Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy get a makeover for electric future
Tesla under scanner in South Korea, probe into possible exaggerated ads starts
Tesla under scanner in South Korea, probe into possible exaggerated ads starts
First unit of Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India is a father's gift to daughter
First unit of Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India is a father's gift to daughter

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city