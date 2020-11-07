Kerala Motor Vehicle Department gets 65 Tata Nexon EV units

Tata Motors on Saturday announced it has officially delivered 65 units of Nexon EV (electric vehicle) to Kerala's Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) in what is being touted as a big move towards curbing emissions and eliminating costs on conventional drive fuels. These Nexon EVs will now be deployed towards the state's ‘Safe Kerala’ program.

Tata Motors informed that the Nexon EVs have been leased to Kerala MVD for an eight-year period from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT). The official handing-over ceremony took place on Saturday.

It is estimated that the use of these EVs will help curb approximately 650 tonnes of CO2 emissions and save on the costs of 2.2 lakh litres of diesel every year. The Nexon EVs will now participate in the 'Safe Kerala' program which seeks to enhance road safety by reducing traffic offences.

Nexon EV claims to have a range of over 300 kilometers.

The car maker informed that the use of Nexon EVs by the state's MVD is another stamp of approval for battery-powered vehicles in the country. "We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is their preferred choice for the ‘Safe Kerala’ special project on road safety. The Nexon EV has emerged as India’s best-selling electric car, commanding a 63% market share in the personal EV segment and through these orders we are hopeful that we will continue to lead the market," said . Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

The Nexon EV is one of the most popular - and affordable - options in the EV space of Indian mobility currently. It starts at around ₹14 lakh and claims to have a range of over 300 kilometres. . It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery pack is dust and water proof.

Tata Motors states that there are currently 1,500 Nexon EVs on Indian roads.