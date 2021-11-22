Kalashnikov, makers of AK-47 rifles, now eyes big bang in EV space

Kalashnikov has long been associated with some of the most lethal, and therefore capable, assault rifles in the world with the AK-47 having a cult status of sorts. But not many perhaps know that the Russian company has also had interests in the world of electric mobility since 2018 when it first unveiled its Electric CV-1 Concept, followed by revealing plans of developing Kalashnikov Izh UV-4 four-door EV in prototype form.

Similar Cars

Local reports in Russia now suggest that Kalashnikov has filed patent applications in Russia for the UV-4.

It is reported that Kalashnikov UV-4 is likely to be the mainstay of the Russians in the world of electric vehicle that is currently dominated by US' Tesla, European brands like Mercedes, Volkswagen and Renault, South Korea's Hyundai and several local Chinese players. It is not clear when, if at all, the UV-4, will enter production cycle but Kalashnikov has taken aim and may be ready to fire.

The Kalashnikov UV-4 is 3.4 metres long, has a width of 1.5 metres and is 1.7 metres tall. It is likely to be a city commute option with a small footprint, light weight and a range that is rumoured to be around 150 kms.

But that is not all.

There may also be an electric three-wheeler in the works with exterior highlights similar to the UV-4 but possibly minus any doors. This too will be a city commute option although details about battery and range are not yet known.

The shift towards electric mobility is now witnessing the entry of several players, not all of whom may have any previous experience in the automotive space. Companies like Google, Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, among many start-ups, are finding the space to be a level playing field. But Kalashnikov may well be the first defense equipment manufacturing company to make its EV plans known and known loud.