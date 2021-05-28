Jeep has unveiled the electric version of its iconic off-roader Wrangler, the latest in its 4xe family. After the Renegade and Compass SUVs, Jeep has now transformed the iconic Jeep Wrangler 4x4 to also join the 4xe club, the electric vehicle family of the brand.





The new generation Jeep Wrangler 4xe comes equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which guarantees an exclusively electric driving mode with zero emissions and a range that can reach up to more than 50 kilometres without recharge.

The hybrid system consists of two electric motors, a 17 kWh high voltage battery pack and a supercharged 2-litre gasoline engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It takes less than three hours to fully recharge the batteries of the Wrangler 4xe electric SUV.

The 2021 Wrangler 4xe can generate 380 hp of power and 637 Nm of peak torque. It offers four-wheel drive in exclusively electric mode, providing off-road performances while staying true to its 'Trail Rated' fame. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.4 seconds.

All high voltage electronic components and systems inside the Wrangler 4xe, including the connection between the battery pack and the electric motors, are sealed and impermeable to water.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers two active selectable permanent all-wheel drive systems (Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac), state-of-the-art Dana axles, electric locking of the front and rear Tru-Lok axles, Trac- Lok and electronic disconnection of the front stabiliser bar.

While the core design of the Wrangler remains intact, the 2021 Wrangler 4xe gets the usual distinctive touches to highlight its PHEV nature. The electric blue exterior details signify the electric character of the off-road SUV. Moreover, it stands on specific 17 or 18-inch wheels.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe models, available in Rubicon and Sahara trims, will be available with a choice of 10 exterior colours. These include Black, Glossy White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal metallic, Hella Yella, Billet Silver metallic, Sting Gray, Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green.

Features include Jeep's Uconnect NAV system with 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and Uconnect Services. There is also a 7-inch TFT screen with information on battery charge levels and range in electric and hybrid modes.