Jeep Grand Cherokee launch postponed. Check new date

Jeep India has already started to accept bookings for the 2022 Grand Cherokee SUV at ₹ one lakh. This will be Jeep's second biggest launch of the year after the Meridian SUV.

Jeep India has postponed the launch of its upcoming SUV Grand Cherokee. The carmaker was earlier scheduled to take the covers off the new generation model for India on Friday, November 11. However, the carmaker has now decided to push the dates back. The 2022 Grand Cherokee will now be launched in India on November 17. Jeep has not officially released any reason behind the decision to postpone the launch. Bookings for the Jeep Grand Cherokee was opened earlier this week for ₹one lakh.

Jeep has already started to locally assemble the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee SUV. It is going to be the second biggest launch of the year for Us-based carmaker after the Meridian earlier this year. In its new generation, which has already made its debut in global markets, the Grand Cherokee will be the most premium offerings from the carmaker in India.

Globally, Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered with a 5.7-litre V8 engine that can generate 357 bhp of power and 528 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor option that offers 375 bhp of power and 637 Nm of peak torque. The third option is a 3.6-litre V6 petrol motor that has 294 hp and 348 Nm of torque. It remains to be seen if Jeep brings in all three engine options for Indian customers as well.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee is not too different from the previous generation model in terms of its design. It will come with a redesigned front grille, sleeker LED head light units and reworked LED tail light units. The cabin of the Grand Cherokee has also been updated with new features like a 10.25-inch main screen, AppleCarPlay and Android Auto come have been added as standard. There are entertainment screens for rear passengers as well and the car gets 4G as inbuilt to support playback from streaming sites. The all-leather upholstery and 19-speaker sound system seek to further elevate the premium experience inside the vehicle.

First launched in 1992, the Grand Cherokee is highlighted as the most-awarded SUV over the years and the latest edition of the vehicle had made its global debut a year ago. In global markets where offered, the SUV is also offered with a plug-in hybrid option although it is not clear yet if this will also make way into India.

