Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid makes debut, to launch early next year

The 2021 Grand Cherokee now looks more aerodynamic with a grille with the traditional seven vertical slats and bigger 21-inch wheels. The new generation five-seater Grand Cherokee stands 4.91metre in length with a wheelbase of 2.96 metres, while the 7-seater Grand Cherokee L stands slightly bigger at 5.2 metres in length and a wheelbase of 3.09 metres.

The interior of the new Grand Cherokee is completely new. It now comes with three high-definition screens, including the touchscreen infotainment system, that exceed a total of 30.5 inches. The seats have 16-point adjustment function, massage function as well as heating or cooling options. The cabin also gets adjustable LED lighting, multimedia system with wireless mirroring function and the compatibility with 5G networks, simultaneous wireless charging of two mobile devices and much more.

Particular attention has been paid to second- and third-row passengers to enjoy the drive experience with Amazon Fire TV on their screens, through which music and video playback, internet browsing and even air conditioning adjustment can be done for each passenger individually.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Plug-in Hybrid is powered by a two-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which works with two electric motors. It can deliver upto 375 hp of power and 637 Nm of torque, making the 4xe version the most powerful of the fifth generation Grand Cherokee. The PHEV system enables pure electric driving with a range of up to 40 kms, while the application of the 4X4 Quadra Trac II system gives all the four-wheel drive options. The hybrid system is located between the internal combustion engine and the 8-speed automatic transmission, transferring power to the transmission and from there to all wheels.

Jeep will launch the new Grand Cherokee early next year. It is also expected to hit the Indian markets later.