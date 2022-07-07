Jeep Compass SUV price in India hiked. Check new price list

HT Auto
According to the latest hike, the price of Jeep Compass SUV now starts from 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up to 31.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Trailhawk variant.
Jeep India has increased the prices of its Compass SUV by up to ₹35,000 from July.
Jeep India has increased the prices of its Compass SUV by up to 35,000.This is the second increase in the prices of this model in the last three months.Prices of the Compass have been hiked by 35,000 for all variants except the Sport 2.0 diesel version. This is the second price hike announced by the US-based carmaker on its flagship SUV since the start of the year. In April, Jeep India had hiked the price of Compass SUVs by 25,000.

Jeep had launched the Compass SUV in 2017 for the first time in India. It is currently available in both petrol and diesel engines. Spread across five trims, the Compass SUV is powered by either a 1.4-litre petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel unit. The Trailhawk 4X4 model, which comes with the diesel unit mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, can generate maximum output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

According to the latest hike, the price of Jeep Compass SUV now starts from 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up to 31.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Trailhawk variant.

Earlier this year, Jeep had also launched the Night Eagle variant of the Compass SUV. Available in both petrol and diesel, the 4X2 Night Eagle variant of the Compass is priced at 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is offered with the choice of a 2.0-litre Multijet turbo diesel engine which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as well as a 1.4-litre Multiair turbo petrol with seven-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Compass SUV competes in the premium SUV segment. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan SUVs.

