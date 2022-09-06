Jeep Compass price in India hiked by 90,000. Check new price list

Jeep Compass price has been hiked for the third time within the last six months. The change in price structure for Jeep Compass variants is applicable from September 1.

Jeep Compass SUV has received a steep price hike once again ahead of the festive season. The US-based carmaker has increased the price of the flagship five-seater SUV by ₹90,000 across all variants. This is the third time since April this year that Jeep India has announced price hike of Compass SUV. The last hike was implemented just two months ago, in July. According to the new list, Jeep Compass will be available at a starting price of ₹19.29 lakh and goes up to ₹32.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Compass Sport petrol manual 4X2 variant is the base model of the SUV that one can buy at ₹19.29 lakh. It used to cost ₹17.80 lakh before April this year. Since the start of the ongoing financial year, Jeep India has implemented three price hikes in just six months. Overall, these three hikes have increased the price of Jeep Compass by ₹1.50 lakh. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4X4 diesel, which is currently the top-spec variant of the SUV, will now cost ₹32.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Last month, Jeep India celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Compass SUV. The carmaker had launched the 2022 Compass 5th Anniversary Edition to mark the occasion. The Compass made its debut in India in 2017 when Jeep ventured into the mass market mid-size SUV segment offering four-wheel-drive system. Compass remains Jeep India's best-selling model in the country.

Jeep Compass is offered in India with two engine options. The first is a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit which comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The engine can churn out 163hp of maximum power. There is also a 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer which comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel unit can generate maximum output of 173hp.

Jeep Compass SUV competes the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Taigun among others in the premium mid-size SUV segment in India.

