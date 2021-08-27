Jeep Commander 7-seater SUV officially launched, may hit India soon

Jeep has officially launched the Commander, a three-row SUV based on the Compass, in the South American markets. Jeep Commander has been completely built at the carmaker's Pernambuco facility in Brazil and is based on the same platform used for Compass, Renegade and other Jeep models. The Jeep Commander SUV is also slated to hit the Indian shores soon. Though the carmaker has not shared any timeline, it is likely to be launched some time next year. When launched in India, the Jeep Commander SUV is likely to be called Meridian. It will rival the likes of upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan, MG Gloster and others. Compass 1368 cc|Petrol|Manual Ex-showroom price ₹28,48,100* Onwards Add to compare Elantra 1999 cc|Petrol|Manual Ex-showroom price ₹21,28,076* Onwards Add to compare Civic 1799 cc|Petrol|Automatic (CVT) Ex-showroom price ₹22,49,997* Onwards Add to compare

For the South American markets, Jeep is offering Commander SUV in two trims called Limited and Overland. While the Limited variant gets a 4X2 wheel drive system, the Overland trim gets a 4X4 mode.

(Also see pics of the 2022 Jeep Commander SUV)

In size, Jeep Commander SUV is much larger than the Compass SUV. It stands 4,769 mm in length, about 36 cm longer than the Compass, 1,859 mm wide, 1,682 mm in height and gets a 2,794 mm of wheelbase.

The Commander’s exterior is highlighted by a typical Jeep design, consisting of a grille with seven slats flanked on each sides by the full-LED headlamps. On the sides are the trapezoidal wheel arches, along with a much straighter sideline than on the Compass. The Commander SUV for the South American markets is offered with a standard 18-inch wheels. It can be upgraded to 19-inch wheels in the Overland variant.

The interior of the Jeep Commander SUV is dominated by a 10.1 inch Full HD wide touchscreen infotainment system and an even bigger 10.25 inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Jeep Commander has a large boot space that can hold 233 litres at least with all seven seats up. However, it can be increased to up to 661 liters with the third row seats down. If the last two rows are folded, the luggage capacity jumps to an impressive 1,760 litres.

Jeep is offering the Commander SUV with two engine options. Both the Limited and Overland variants are powered by a 1.3-liter turbo Firefly petrol engine that can generate 185 hp of power and 270 Nm of peak torque. It is the same engine that has already been used in the Compass. The Overland 4X4 variant will also get the more well-known 2.0 Multijet Turbo diesel engine. It can deliver up to 170 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque.

There are two transmission options, the first being six-speed automatic for front-wheel drive editions. The second, with nine gears, is for diesel powered options.

The Commander SUV comes with seven airbags (two front, two side, two curtain and one for the driver's knee) and all the semi-autonomous systems of the ADAS, which translates to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems as some of the key safety features. The list includes adaptive cruise control (accelerate, brake to full and exit again, useful in traffic situations, for example), collision alert with automatic braking, blind spot and cross traffic detector, shift alert lane, emergency braking for pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclists, fatigue detector, license plate recognition, automatic high beam and park assist.

The price of the Jeep Commander SUV starts at R$ 199,990 (roughly converted to ₹28.23 lakh).