Japanese-spec new-gen Suzuki Alto leaked in brochure image

While Maruti Suzuki readies the new-gen Alto for the Indian market, the parent firm - Suzuki, is about to roll out the new-gen update for the Japanese-spec Alto in the home market. Images of the entry-level hatchback have been surfaced online hinting that the car could be officially unveiled anytime soon now.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio review: Younger than ever before)

From the exterior looks of it, the outer design of the Japanese-spec Alto looks radically different than the model which is on sale in the Indian market. It gets a much boxier design and a tall boy stance, similar to the last-gen WagonR sold in the Indian market.

The leaked brochure images also throw light on the inside of the Japanese-spec model which sports a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit flanked with vertical standing AC vents. Other cabin highlights of the model include a semi-digital instrument console, a manual AC as well as steering-mounted audio controls on the wheel.

(Also Read: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago: Price and spec comparison)

While what remains under the hood remains a mystery on the Japanese Alto, the new-gen Indian-spec model is most likely to source power from a 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 47 bhp of maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission option, the company could include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The company could also re-introduce the 1.0-litre K10 engine on Alto that churns out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, but none of the details have been officially confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has recently announced the prices for the new-gen model of its popular Celerio hatchback in the country. (More details here)