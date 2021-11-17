Home > Auto > Cars > Japanese-spec new-gen Suzuki Alto leaked in brochure image
The new Suzuki Alto is likely to be introduced in the Japanese market very soon.  (Instagram/ Suzuki Garage)
The new Suzuki Alto is likely to be introduced in the Japanese market very soon.  (Instagram/ Suzuki Garage)

Japanese-spec new-gen Suzuki Alto leaked in brochure image

1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2021, 11:04 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • The outer design of the Japanese-spec Suzuki Alto looks radically different than the model on sale in the Indian market.

  • The new Suzuki Alto is likely to be introduced in the Japanese market very soon.

While Maruti Suzuki readies the new-gen Alto for the Indian market, the parent firm - Suzuki, is about to roll out the new-gen update for the Japanese-spec Alto in the home market. Images of the entry-level hatchback have been surfaced online hinting that the car could be officially unveiled anytime soon now. 

Similar Cars

Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki Alto

796 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki Alto

796 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki S-presso

998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

1196 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 3.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Wagonr (HT Auto photo)

Maruti Suzuki Wagonr

998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio review: Younger than ever before)

From the exterior looks of it, the outer design of the Japanese-spec Alto looks radically different than the model which is on sale in the Indian market. It gets a much boxier design and a tall boy stance, similar to the last-gen WagonR sold in the Indian market. 

The leaked brochure images also throw light on the inside of the Japanese-spec model which sports a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit flanked with vertical standing AC vents. Other cabin highlights of the model include a semi-digital instrument console, a manual AC as well as steering-mounted audio controls on the wheel. 

(Also Read: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago: Price and spec comparison)

While what remains under the hood remains a mystery on the Japanese Alto, the new-gen Indian-spec model is most likely to source power from a 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 47 bhp of maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission option, the company could include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The company could also re-introduce the 1.0-litre K10 engine on Alto that churns out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, but none of the details have been officially confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has recently announced the prices for the new-gen model of its popular Celerio hatchback in the country. (More details here)

  • First Published Date : 17 Nov 2021, 11:02 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue