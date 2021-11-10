2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched: Best mileage and four other highlights

Here are five key highlights of 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

Maruti Celerio exterior profile

Celerio has a more rounded profile now and sports a new radiant grille, sharper head light units, new 15-inch alloy wheels, prominent body lines - especially the arch line over the wheel, and new tail lights.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a completely different wheel design, and a revamped side profile.

The car is slightly wider than the outgoing model while the door opening angle has been slightly enhanced for easier ingress and getting out.

Maruti Celerio cabin

The dashboard layout of the Celerio has been massively updated and now sports sharp lines and creveces for a dapper appeal. The circular air vents on the side have chrome highlights and the vertical vents at the center sport chrome inserts.

A look the dashboard layout of the new Celerio.

There is a seven-inch infotainment screen which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The gear shift lever too has been reworked while the steering has mounted controls and the new driver display is semi digital.

Maruti Celerio colour options

Celerio now comes in as many as six colour choices. In another bid to appeal to the urban and young audience, Celerio sports new new colours - Red and Blue.

A look at all the colour options on the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Maruti Celerio engine, transmission and mileage

Celerio now comes with a new K10 engine which is also what helps it achieve a stunning - and certified - mileage of 26.68 kmpl. It now claims to be the best petrol vehicle in terms of fuel economy. Engine start/stop and idle start/stop help the vehicle better its mileage.

The engine itself puts out 65 bhp and has 89 Nm of torque on offer.

There is a choice between a manual and an AMT transmission.

Maruti Celerio variants and pricing

The pricing for the Celerio starts at ₹4.99 lakh for the LXi with manual transmission, going up to ₹6.94 lakh for the top-of-the-line ZXi+ with AMT (all prices are ex-showroom).

Celerio variants are LXi, VXi MT ( ₹5.63 lakh), VXi AMT ( ₹6.13 lakh), ZXi MT ( ₹5.94 lakh), ZXi AMT ( ₹6.44 lakh), ZXi+ MT ( ₹6.44 lakh) and ZXi+ AMT.