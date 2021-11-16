2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago: Price and spec comparison

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago: Price

The pricing for the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at ₹4.99 lakh and goes up to ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the price of the Tata Tiago starts at ₹499,990 and goes up to ₹704,900 (ex-showroom).

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago: Specifications

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio draws power from a new 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine. This engine comes available with options of a manual and an AMT gearbox. The petrol engine churns out 65 PS of power and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is also claimed to offer 26.68 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

Tata Tiago on the other hand is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine. This engine is available with options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well. This petrol motor churns out 86 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 3,300 Nm of torque. The hatchback offers around 23.84 kmpl of mileage.