Jaguar Land Rover on Monday announced it will officially launch its first all-electric product - the I-PACE, in the Indian market on March 9. This will be the second fully battery-powered luxury car here after Mercedes drove in its EQC late 2020.

The I-PACE could be a strong rival to the EQC and the EV has been doing the rounds in several western markets for some time now. The first units of the I-PACE arrived in India in early parts of January. Bookings had already commenced back in November of 2020.

The first Jaguar I-PACE in India is finished in stunning Firenze Red and is a top-of-the-line HSE variant. Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

A new Atlas Grey grille tip finish highlights the front face of the EV and customer can expect enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels and a new Bright Pack option which is available on all models in the I-Pace range.

Jaguar I-PACE at a Mumbai port. The EV hitting Indian shores is likely to rev up excitement in the luxury EV space.

The highlight of the cabin is a air ionisation feature that packs PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens.

I-PACE owners will get complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger.

Jaguar I-PACE EV is set to become the second EV offering in the luxury segment in India.

Globally, the I-PACE has won over 80 awards, including World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car in 2019. In India, Jaguar is hoping to seize the early advantage which is there for the taking even if electric mobility remains in a nascent stage. "While focusing on the company’s vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio," Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, had previously said.