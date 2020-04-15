Jaguar has no plans of ditching sedans in world enamoured with SUVs

With more and more car buyers turning their attention towards Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) across the world, the future for sedans may not always look too bright. This is especially true as a number of major auto makers have hinted their focus on maximising their attention on SUVs, even perhaps at the cost of sedans in their lineup. Jaguar, however, is in no mood to tow that line and remains committed to its sedans as much as it is to the SUVs in its product portfolio.

(Also read: 2019 World Car of the Year Jaguar I-Pace wishes new king Kia Telluride)

Speaking to MotorTrend recently, Jaguar's President and CEO for North America, said that the company realises the challenge ahead but there is absolutely no intention of moving away from sedans that have defined Jaguar for years and years. "The future of sedans is a challenge for the entire industry. A lot of our competitors have said they will walk away from sedans. We have no intention to do that," said Joe Eberhardt. "The fact that we just launched a refreshed F-Type is proof that we still believe in sports cars, especially the Jaguar brand. And while the volume might not be what it once was, we still think that it's the heart and soul of our company."

(Also read: Jaguar XE 2020 drive review)

Eberhardt also said that while the existing lineup of sedans may see changes with passing time, a deviation away from the category is not going to happen. "We will definitely always be in sedans. That's no question. I also am not sure whether we'll pare it down. I'm not sure about that but maybe they'll look slightly different. So, for instance, the next-generation XJ will be fully electric. So, it's a different interpretation of a sedan but it's a sedan," he was quoted as saying.

Jaguar has capable SUVs like F-Pace and E-Pace in its product portfolio. The F-Pace, in particular, has received massive applause and was the winner of World Car of the Year award in 2017. Sedans like the XE, XF and XJL, however, have often propelled the image of Jaguar the world over and the company is not about to let go of that.