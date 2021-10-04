Jaguar begins delivery of F-Pace SVR SUVs in India

Under the hood, the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR gets a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine. It is capable of churning out maximum output of 543 hp and peak torque of 700 Nm. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just four seconds.

The F-Pace SVR if offered with new apertures and vents for improved powertrain and brake cooling. The design of the front bumper has been updated with an X-shape and blade-like elements intersecting the lower side air vents and intakes. The lower intake has been enlarged to improve airflow.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR also gets slim LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures which also come with optional Pixel LED technology for increase in illumination. Varying light beam patterns under the Adaptive Driving Beam capability claims to further assist safe driving while not distracting drivers in oncoming cars.

A bulk of the updates in the F-Pace SVR is inside the cabin which gets a 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen which is three-times brighter and 48% larger than before, a more performance-focused Drive Selector, optional wireless device charger and improved console stowage.

The other highlights include Cabin Air Ionization with PM2.5 filtration, Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, 3D Surround Camera technology, among others.