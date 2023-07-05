HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV to make India debut today: LIVE and latest updates

Maruti Suzuki will officially introduce the Invicto premium MPV, its most expensive car in India yet. The carmaker will unveil the Invicto at an event in Delhi today, July 5. The Invicto MPV is basically a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova HyCross MPV which was launched last year. Maruti Suzuki has already started to accept the bookings for the Invicto from June 19. The price is expected to be announced.

Here is all the live and latest updates on Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV's official debut in India.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM
Maruti Suzuki will take the covers off the Invicto premium MPV on July 5. The three-row vehicle will be Maruti's most expensive car till date.
05 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST

A strong push towards bigger vehicles

The Indian car market is being powered by SUVs of all shapes and sizes but MPVs are also a fertile playfield for many, including Maruti Suzuki.

05 Jul 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki hardly new to MPV segment

The Invicto may be positioned as a premium MPV but the likes of Ertiga and XL6 have been around for several years. Timely updates and the addition of S-CNG technology has helped the company sell both models in strong numbers.

05 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST

What does the name ‘Invicto’ mean?

Maruti is looking to underline the premium yet robust character of its latest - and only - MPV and hence says that Invicto stands for invincible.

Interestingly, the name ‘Innova’ itself was based on the English word innovation.

05 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST

What is Maruti Suzuki looking to achieve with the Invicto?

Invcito will be the flaghship model from a company that has dominated the Indian car market with its small and hatchback models thus far.

Maruti Suzuki has been adpating to new market trends and hence has been pushing in more SUV models like Grand Vitara and Jimny.

But an MPV with an expected starting price of around 20 lakh? Speaking to HT Auto previously, Shashank Srivastava - Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at MSIL - had explained how the MPV is a bold statement of intent from the brand and that while sales numbers may not match those of other Maruti models, the Invicto is a crown on what is now a very diverse product portfolio.

05 Jul 2023, 07:27 AM IST

Invicto: The most expensive Maruti car ever?

Maruti Suzuki already sells two MPVs - the Ertiga and XL6. The Ertiga is an entry level three-row MPV, while the XL6 was launched as its premium six-seater version with a lot more features. Usually, a carmaker would stop adding more three-row vehicles in its lineup, unless it's an SUV. But, Maruti Suzuki decided to take the plunge in the premium segment with the Invicto, given the popularity of Toyota's Innova brand. The Invicto will be positioned above both Ertiga and XL6 MPVs when launched. It is also expected to cost even more than Grand Vitara SUV, the most expensive model Maruti currently has in its stable.

05 Jul 2023, 07:24 AM IST

Invicto, another show of Maruti-Toyota tie-up in India

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will become the fourth model shared between the two carmakers as part of the partnership deal in India. The Invicto, based on Toyota Motor's highly popular MPV Innova HyCross, will be rebadged as a Maruti Suzuki model with certain changes. The duo earlier launched twin models like Baleno and Glanza, Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Grand Vitara, Brezza and Urban Cruiser. Invicto is going to be the fourth model under the brand partnership.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 07:24 AM IST
TAGS: Invicto Maruti Suzuki Innova HyCross Toyota Motor

