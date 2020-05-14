Skoda has revealed more details about the latest version of its compact city SUV Kamiq Scoutline which is slated for India soon. The Czech car manufacturer released a series of pictures and a video to share more details about the SUV.

The new Kamiq Scoutline features, among other things, matt black wheel arch liners, striking silver bodywork elements, large 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels and full-LED rear lights. The Skoda Kamiq Scoutline SUV will be launched in July 2020.

The Kamiq is the first model in the Skoda SUV family to be given the Scoutline variant. It is is based on the Ambition trim level and can be fitted with any of the engines in the portfolio. This consists of three petrol versions, one diesel and a G-TEC that runs on natural gas (CNG). The various engines therefore deliver between 66 kW (90 PS) and 110 kW (150 PS). What’s more, Skoda is offering the Kamiq Scoutline SUV in a choice of thirteen different colours: two solid and eleven metallic finishes.





The SUV has a specific coloured front spoiler with an optional underbody protection and a rear diffuser. These come in silver, as do the side sills, wing mirrors and roof rails. Scoutline badges on the front wings and full LED tail lights as standard provide the finishing touches to the Kamiq Scoutline’s exterior.

The cabin of the new Skoda Kamiq Scoutline SUV





The interior of the Skoda Kamiq Scoutline SUV offers a generous amount of space and specific decorative trims – in an ash-wood effect as standard or the Dark Brushed finish as an option. The air vents and trim on the dashboard sport a chrome finish and the pedal covers come in an aluminium look.

The height-adjustable front seats feature special Scoutline upholstery made of breathable ThermoFlux fabric and Suedia microfibre; the steering wheel, handbrake lever and gearstick knob are leather. LED ambient lighting bathes the dashboard in white or copper light, whilst the centre console, storage compartments in the doors, door handles and footwell are illuminated in white. In addition, the Kamiq Scoutline features LED reading lights and an optional black roof lining.