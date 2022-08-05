In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Hyundai Venue renew their intense rivalry in the sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara sports a single 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine which has been paired with Smart Hybrid Technology. Brezza offers around 100 hp output and peak torque of 136.8 Nm. It offers a six-speed automatic transmission unit and a five-speed manual stick. On the other hand, Hyundai Venue comes with three powertrain options. These are a 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged Kappa GDi petrol motor and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel unit. The 1.2-litre petrol powertrain produces power of 81 hp and 113.8 Nm while the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 118 PS with 172 Nm torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 98 hp and torque of 240 Nm.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (below) offers a nine-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity, and connects to Suzuki Connect telematics. There is a layered cabin design, HUD, surround-view camera, semi-digital driver display, ambient lighting and a sunroof.Venue gets an eight-inch infotainment screen, all-digital driver display, sunroof, ambient lighting, air-purification system, electrically-adjustable driver seat, among others.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at ₹8 lakh (ex showroom) with pricing going up to ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom for the ZXi Plus variant with dual-tone hues.
Hyundai Venue starts at ₹7.53 lakh for the E variant with the 1.2-litre engine mated to the manual gearbox. The iMT or semi-automatic gearbox is mated to the turbo engine only and starts at ₹10 lakh. The DCT unit is also mated only to the turbo engine and starts at ₹10.97 lakh. The range-topping SX(O) with turbo petrol engine, DCT and dual-tone hues is at ₹12.72 lakh. The diesel variant is priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹12.47 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
