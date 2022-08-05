In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?

5/5

Hyundai Venue starts at ₹ 7.53 lakh for the E variant with the 1.2-litre engine mated to the manual gearbox. The iMT or semi-automatic gearbox is mated to the turbo engine only and starts at ₹ 10 lakh. The DCT unit is also mated only to the turbo engine and starts at ₹ 10.97 lakh. The range-topping SX(O) with turbo petrol engine, DCT and dual-tone hues is at ₹ 12.72 lakh. The diesel variant is priced between ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 12.47 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.