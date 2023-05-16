HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Toyota Yaris Cross Suv, Based On Urban Cruiser Icon, Makes Debut

In pics: Toyota Yaris Cross SUV, based on Urban Cruiser Icon, makes debut

The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV shares its nomenclature with the Yaris sedan and is set to go on sale in Indonesia.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 10:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/7
Toyota has unveiled the Yaris Cross SUV which is based on the Urban Cruiser Icon. The SUV is slated to go on sale in Indonesia first and gradually be launched in the other Asian markets.
Toyota has unveiled the Yaris Cross SUV which is based on the Urban Cruiser Icon. The SUV is slated to go on sale in Indonesia first and gradually be launched in the other Asian markets.
2/7
The SUV aims to grab a major chunk of the compact SUV segment in the country where Hyundai Creta is a major rival.
The SUV aims to grab a major chunk of the compact SUV segment in the country where Hyundai Creta is a major rival.
3/7
Toyota Yaris Cross features a muscular design and is underpinned by the automaker's modular DNGA architecture, which is a cheaper derivative of the Toyota TNGA platform.
Toyota Yaris Cross features a muscular design and is underpinned by the automaker's modular DNGA architecture, which is a cheaper derivative of the Toyota TNGA platform.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/7
Toyota Yaris Cross SUV measures 4,310 mm long and comes with a 2,620 mm wheelbase. It is a bit longer than Hyundai Creta in terms of dimensions.
Toyota Yaris Cross SUV measures 4,310 mm long and comes with a 2,620 mm wheelbase. It is a bit longer than Hyundai Creta in terms of dimensions.
5/7
Toyota Yaris Cross gets an upright front fascia and wraparound headlamps. It features tall bumpers and gets a prominent chin sitting below the trapezoidal front grille that receives a glossy black treatment.
Toyota Yaris Cross gets an upright front fascia and wraparound headlamps. It features tall bumpers and gets a prominent chin sitting below the trapezoidal front grille that receives a glossy black treatment.
6/7
The Yaris Cross gets a multi-layered dashboard with a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. There is a fully digital instrument cluster, while the centre console has various physical buttons and dials for various functions.
The Yaris Cross gets a multi-layered dashboard with a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. There is a fully digital instrument cluster, while the centre console has various physical buttons and dials for various functions.
7/7
The Yaris Cross SUV is available with petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain options while transmission duty in the SUV is done by an e-CVT gearbox.
The Yaris Cross SUV is available with petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain options while transmission duty in the SUV is done by an e-CVT gearbox.
First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Yaris Cross Yaris
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
52% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 289 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city