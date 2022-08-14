HT Auto
In pics: Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Edition brings the cartoon car to life

Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Edition comes as a tribute to the famous Picar car character and it is an one-off model.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2022, 10:12 AM
The rear pillar and various other pillars of the car gets special badge.
The Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Edition is based on the standard 911, and sports host of visual updates.
The special edition model gets the special Sally Carrera badge.
The dual exhausts focus on the car's high performance character.
There are few distinctive design elements to make the car special looking and different from the standard 911.
The car gets LED headlamps, LED turn indicators.
The blue accents on dashboard increases its visual appeal inside the cockpit.
The cabin sports cosmetic updates compared to the standard 911.
Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Edition has been influenced by the Pixar animated character.
Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Edition comes as a one-off model, as a tribute to the famous car character.
First Published Date: 14 Aug 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 911 luxury car sportscar
