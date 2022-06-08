In pics: New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S unveiled
Bentley has added a sports exhaust as standard to amplify the crossplane V8 beat in the Bentley Continental GT and GTC S models.
Bentley introduced the new S range for the Continental GT and GTC. These S range models from Bentley focus on performance and come with a sporty exterior.
The exterior of the all-new Bentley Continental GT and GTC S models sport a black gloss radiator grille along with an S badging on the front fenders.
The headlamps and rear lights of the Bentley Continental GT and GTC S will come in a dark tint while all the exterior bright ware gets covered in gloss black except the winged Bentley badge and lettering that come in bright chrome.
The Bentley Continental GT and GTC S range will come with two options for wheels, one is the 22-inch with five Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black and also available in a new Pale Brodgar Satin finish. The red-painted brake callipers will sit behind the wheels while the other is a 21-inch tri-spoke wheel design that combines gloss black and bright machined finishes.
Under the hood, both Bentley S range models feature the 4.0-litre V8 engine which produces a power output of 542 bhp and 770 Nm. The new cars can sprint from absolute zero to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds.
Bentley has added a V8 sports exhaust system in the Bentley Continental GT and GTC S range models to amplify the crossplane V8 beat.
The interiors of the Bentley Continental GT and GTC S feature a two-tone colour split which is unique to S models, stated the luxury automaker. The models will come with fluted S design sports seats with quilting available as an option, and the ‘S’ emblem is embroidered on the headrest of each seat. The combination of Dinamica and leather gives the cabin and the interiors of the cars a smooth finish.
First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 01:14 PM IST
