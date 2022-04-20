HT Auto
In pics: Lexus RZ 450e electric vehicle unveiled

With the introduction of Lexus RZ 450e EV, the company has taken a major step towards the goal of becoming a 100% electric brand globally by 2035.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 05:00 PM
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e. The vehicle is based on the Japanese carmaker's e-TNGA platform that also underpins the 2023 Toyota BZ4X,
The Lexus RZ EV features a closed grille while its hood has been lowered and the air intake openings have been reduced. The alloy wheels can be opted from a choice between 18 to 20 inches.
The electric vehicle from Lexus gets a range of around 450 kms, thanks to a consumption of 18 kilowatts per hundred kms.
The Lexus RZ EV comes with a 71.4-kilowatt battery. It has two engines, one on each axle. The front axle produces 203 hp and the rear 108 hp. The sum of these two engines provides a combined power of 313 hp. In addition, the RZ will equip the latest driving safety systems with various cameras and sensors.
The cabin of the Lexus RZ EV features a digital dashboard or the 14-inch central screen. The design of all the interior is minimalist and elegant, following the Lexus tradition.
Lexus RZ 450e SUV will come with a yoke steering wheel, similar to the one found on Tesla Model S Plaid or Model X. With electronically controlled steering, it can do all the manoeuvres with a turn of up to 150 degrees, all with four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive control.
The Lexus RZ 450e also gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay or a new voice recognition system that responds to the command - Hey Lexus.
First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 04:56 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus RZ EV RZ 450e Lexus RZ 450e electric vehicles EVs EV electric car electric mobility
