In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda
Lexus RX 500h special edition has been influenced by the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Lexus and Adidas joined hands to launch a special edition of RX 500h themed around Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Adidas has added sporty elements across the body of the SUV, at exterior and inside the cabin as well.
The door trims, speaker panels come with unique design that has been inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The cabin sports gold coloured accents on door trims, upholstery.
The seats have been designed by Adidas and come with special Lexus badge, while the sportswear brand's emblem too is there.
The steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, centre console - everything get Black Panther touch with special upholstery and unique colour treatment.
The special edition of the Lexus RX 500h comes with Direct 4 technology, which channels power to all the four wheels.
The wheels too come with special F Sport emblem and influence from Wakanda.
The special edition RX 500h gets sharp LED headlamps, gold accented parts on bumper, a special body decal that has been influenced by Black Panther.
A diamond pattern inlayed across the hood of the car is there, which has been inspired by the Black Panther’s claw necklace.
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 13:43 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus RX 500h Lexus luxury SUV
