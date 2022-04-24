In pics: Land Rover Defender convertible is a tough off-roader with a soft top
The Land Rover Defender Convertible is built by a Dutch coachbuilder, not by the British automaker owned by Tata Group.
The Land Rover Defender Convertible is built on Defender 90 manufactured by the British luxury SUV marquee.
The Land Rover Defender Convertible seats gets retro themed stitching.
The Land Rover Defender Convertible gets copper accept inside the cabin that adds retro feel.
The Land Rover Defender Convertible comes with classic seat designs adding retro charm.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Mini Cooper Convertible
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹ 44 Lakhs*Onwards
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
The Land Rover Defender Convertible comes identical to the original Defender 90, except the chopped off roof at the rear.
First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Land Rover Defender Defender convertible Land rover defender convertible defender 90 luxury suv
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS