In pics: Land Rover Defender convertible is a tough off-roader with a soft top

The Land Rover Defender Convertible is built by a Dutch coachbuilder, not by the British automaker owned by Tata Group.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 10:01 AM
The Land Rover Defender Convertible is built on Defender 90 manufactured by the British luxury SUV marquee.
The Land Rover Defender Convertible seats gets retro themed stitching.
The Land Rover Defender Convertible gets copper accept inside the cabin that adds retro feel.
The Land Rover Defender Convertible comes with classic seat designs adding retro charm.
The Land Rover Defender Convertible comes identical to the original Defender 90, except the chopped off roof at the rear.
First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 10:01 AM IST
