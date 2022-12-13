In pics: Ferrari SF90 Stradale with gold-over-tan paint looks odd but attractive
The tailor-made Ferrari SF90 Stradale comes customised under the automaker's Tailor programme.
A Ferrari SF90 Stradale has received a custom colour treatment in form of vintage gold and blue tone, under the Italian car marquee's Tailor programme.
The cabin of the car gets Blu Sterling and Alcantara in Blu Navy paint themes.
The tailor-made Ferrari gets Heritage Ghianda leather for the seats.
Propelling the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine paired with three electric motors to produce 986 hp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque.
First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 10:34 AM IST
