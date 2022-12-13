HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Ferrari Sf90 Stradale With Gold Over Tan Paint Looks Odd But Attractive

In pics: Ferrari SF90 Stradale with gold-over-tan paint looks odd but attractive

The tailor-made Ferrari SF90 Stradale comes customised under the automaker's Tailor programme.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 10:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A Ferrari SF90 Stradale has received a custom colour treatment in form of vintage gold and blue tone, under the Italian car marquee's Tailor programme.
1/4
A Ferrari SF90 Stradale has received a custom colour treatment in form of vintage gold and blue tone, under the Italian car marquee's Tailor programme.
A Ferrari SF90 Stradale has received a custom colour treatment in form of vintage gold and blue tone, under the Italian car marquee's Tailor programme.
A Ferrari SF90 Stradale has received a custom colour treatment in form of vintage gold and blue tone, under the Italian car marquee's Tailor programme.
The cabin of the car gets Blu Sterling and Alcantara in Blu Navy paint themes.
2/4
The cabin of the car gets Blu Sterling and Alcantara in Blu Navy paint themes.
The cabin of the car gets Blu Sterling and Alcantara in Blu Navy paint themes.
The cabin of the car gets Blu Sterling and Alcantara in Blu Navy paint themes.
The tailor-made Ferrari gets Heritage Ghianda leather for the seats.
3/4
The tailor-made Ferrari gets Heritage Ghianda leather for the seats.
The tailor-made Ferrari gets Heritage Ghianda leather for the seats.
The tailor-made Ferrari gets Heritage Ghianda leather for the seats.
Propelling the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine paired with three electric motors to produce 986 hp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque.
4/4
Propelling the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine paired with three electric motors to produce 986 hp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque.
Propelling the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine paired with three electric motors to produce 986 hp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque.
Propelling the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine paired with three electric motors to produce 986 hp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
6496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹5.2 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
3900 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 10:34 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari SF90 Stradale Ferrari supercar sportscar luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms
Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms
10 safest cars in India: Mahindra Scorpio-N shakes up list with 5-star rating
10 safest cars in India: Mahindra Scorpio-N shakes up list with 5-star rating
Every fifth car in this country is an EV
Every fifth car in this country is an EV
Every fifth car on road in this European country is now electric
Every fifth car on road in this European country is now electric
Are flex-fuel engines the answer to saving on petrol bill?
Are flex-fuel engines the answer to saving on petrol bill?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city