In pics: Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is an exclusive model limited to nine models
Bugatti has commenced customer deliveries of the Chiron Super Sport hypercar.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is an exclusive variant of the Chiron hypercar, slated to be built in only nine units.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is capable of running at a top speed of 440 kmph.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport gets an exclusively designed interior just like the exterior.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport gets an aggressive front fascia.
One of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport hypercars comes with an exclusive paint theme that indicates how light reflects on it.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is capable of accelerating 0-300 kmph in 12.1 seconds.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sports is claimed to come longer than standard Chiron in order to ensure better aerodynamic efficiency.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport takes power from a mammoth 8.0-litre quad-turbo engine.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is priced at $3.5 million and all the models are claimed to have been sold already.
First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 10:33 AM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS