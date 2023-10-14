In pics: BMW uncovers new generation X2 compact crossover ahead of public debut
The second-generation BMW X2 comes significantly different from its predecessor thanks to host of new styling elements and fresh features.
BMW has taken the wrap off its second generation X2, which comes along with the new iX2 electric compact crossover. The new generation BMW X2 crossover features a host of fresh design elements and features powered by advanced technologies.
Among a host of revamped design elements of the new generation X2 include the redesigned LED headlamps, refreshed LED taillights, new and sharper kidney grilles. The car gets an optional illuminated kidney grille as well. Besides that, the car comes with enhanced aerodynamic efficiency.
The second generation BMW X2 gets a clean look at the side profile thanks to the minimal dynamic lines flowing between the front and rear fender. The door handles come integrated to the body panel resulting in no protruding parts which ensures better aerodynamics for the SUV. The coupe roofline adds more appeal to the car.
The new X2 comes with restyled diamond cut alloy wheels. Also, it is the first compact crossover from the auto manufacturer to get optional 21-inch alloy wheels. The wheels come wrapped with high-performance tyres.
The first noticeable thing inside the cabin is the BMW Curved Display that combines a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system into a single wide glass panel, which comes powered by the German luxury car manufacturer's new iDrive 9. This panel gets a driver-facing camera that can capture images.
Powering the new generation BMW X2 is a 2.0-litre four cylinder engine that is available in two different state of tunes for the two variants: xDrive28i and M35i xDrive. The first one generates 237 bhp powr and 400 Nm torque, while the latter one produces 307 bhp power and 400 Nm torque. Both the variants get a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
First Published Date: 14 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST
