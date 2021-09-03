In pics: Audi Grandsphere EV Concept makes debut 6 Photos . Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 03:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6Audi unveiled its Grandsphere Concept EV which is the second of three planned concept vehicles that the German carmaker has planned. Audi says it is a glimpse of its fully electric cars of the future with Level 4 autonomous driving technology. (Audi) 2/6The Grandsphere, a large electric luxury sedan features two front row seats and a rear seat. The front row becomes a ‘First Class Lounge’ with massive space that will give a clear view to the user and can give them access to all the digital functions of the EV. (Audi) 3/6Audi designers has equipped the concept EV with front seats that recline up to 60 degrees, allowing front-row passengers to fully relax as the vehicle drives. (Audi) 4/6With large portal doors, Audi in the Grandsphere's interior has replaced the traditional blackened touch screen with one designed on a wooden subframe that surrounds the vehicle from door to door. The wheel and control functions are hidden behind a hinged dash panel and appear only at the driver's command. (Audi) 5/6Oliver Hoffmann, member of Audi's board for development, shares that Grandsphere Concept EV shows how the industry should rethink its entire design process for EVs and autonomous driving. Automated driving at level 4 transforms the cabin into a spacious luxurious experience without a steering wheel, pedals and displays. (Audi) 6/6Grandsphere has two electric motors that will transfer power to all four wheels and generate an output of 710 hp and peak torque of 960 Nm. This can help the electric car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just over four seconds. The battery unit has a gross capacity of 120-kilowatt hours that can provide the EV with a maximum electric range of 750 kilometres. (Audi)