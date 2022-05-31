In pics: 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 eight-seater SUV introduced
The 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 SUV features a new exclusive paintwork - Sedona Red while customers can also opt for the Extended Bright Pack.
Land Rover has launched the ultra-long, three-row, eight-seater Defender 130 SUV which is available from £73,895 (on-road price) in the UK. The vehicle's extended body makes way for a more spacious interior and it is also suited to venture into all sorts of terrains
The all-new Land Rover New Defender 130 has been made available in four variants - SE, HSE, X-Dynamic and X along with a First Edition.
In terms of mechanical configurations, the Defender 130 comes with a choice of electrified powertrains, including the P300 and P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder petrol engines, and the D250 and D300 Ingenium six-cylinder diesel engines.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
On the inside, the Land Rover Defender 130 houses a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, cabin air purification plus system and standard Electronic Air Suspension.
All variants of the 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 come with the brand's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system and transmission duties are performed by eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.
First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 03:47 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS