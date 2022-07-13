HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: 2022 A8 L Launched In India

In pics: 2022 A8 L launched in India

The 2022 Audi A8 L has been launched in India starting at 1.29 crore for the base Celebration variant. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM
Audi A8 L stands at the very top of the sedan portfolio of Audi in India.
Audi A8 L stands at the very top of the sedan portfolio of Audi in India.
The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome.
The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome.
Under the hood of the new Audi A8 L is a 3.0L TFSI petrol motor with 48V mild-hybrid pairing. The combined output figure comes to 340 hp while there is 500 Nm of torque on offer.
Under the hood of the new Audi A8 L is a 3.0L TFSI petrol motor with 48V mild-hybrid pairing. The combined output figure comes to 340 hp while there is 500 Nm of torque on offer.
The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome which is flanked by new Digital Matrix LED headlight units.
The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome which is flanked by new Digital Matrix LED headlight units.
The Audi A8 L is packed to the brim with a slew of active and passive safety features which include eight airbags which can be upped to 10 if a customer opts for Safety Package plus, Park Assist Plus with 360 degree cameras and Audi Pre-Sense Basic which gets activated in case a collision is anticipated.
The Audi A8 L is packed to the brim with a slew of active and passive safety features which include eight airbags which can be upped to 10 if a customer opts for Safety Package plus, Park Assist Plus with 360 degree cameras and Audi Pre-Sense Basic which gets activated in case a collision is anticipated.
The emphasis on new-age lighting schematics extends to the rear profile of the Audi A8 L as well with the model getting OLED tail lights with proximity detection and patterned illumination.
The emphasis on new-age lighting schematics extends to the rear profile of the Audi A8 L as well with the model getting OLED tail lights with proximity detection and patterned illumination.
First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM IST
