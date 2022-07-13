In pics: 2022 A8 L launched in India
The 2022 Audi A8 L has been launched in India starting at ₹1.29 crore for the base Celebration variant.
Audi A8 L stands at the very top of the sedan portfolio of Audi in India.
The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome.
Under the hood of the new Audi A8 L is a 3.0L TFSI petrol motor with 48V mild-hybrid pairing. The combined output figure comes to 340 hp while there is 500 Nm of torque on offer.
The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome which is flanked by new Digital Matrix LED headlight units.
The Audi A8 L is packed to the brim with a slew of active and passive safety features which include eight airbags which can be upped to 10 if a customer opts for Safety Package plus, Park Assist Plus with 360 degree cameras and Audi Pre-Sense Basic which gets activated in case a collision is anticipated.
The emphasis on new-age lighting schematics extends to the rear profile of the Audi A8 L as well with the model getting OLED tail lights with proximity detection and patterned illumination.
First Published Date: 13 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi Cars Audi A8L Audi India 2022 A8L
