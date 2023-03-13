HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Zeroes In To Acquire Gm's Facility In Talegaon To Boost Production

Hyundai zeroes in to acquire GM's facility in Talegaon to boost production

Hyundai Motor is one step closer to set up its third manufacturing facility in India. The Korean auto giant is inching closer to acquire the now-defunct Talegaon facility owned by US-based General Motors. India's second largest car manufacturer has recently signed a term sheet with General Motors India to acquire the facility which is located around 160 kms from Mumbai. This will be Hyundai's third facility in India, besides the two existing plants at at Irungattukottai and Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 10:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A worker assembles a new vehicle on the assembly line at the General Motors plant in Talegaon, about 160 kms northeast of Mumbai. (File photo)
A worker assembles a new vehicle on the assembly line at the General Motors plant in Talegaon, about 160 kms northeast of Mumbai. (File photo)
A worker assembles a new vehicle on the assembly line at the General Motors plant in Talegaon, about 160 kms northeast of Mumbai. (File photo)
A worker assembles a new vehicle on the assembly line at the General Motors plant in Talegaon, about 160 kms northeast of Mumbai. (File photo)

Hyundai Motor has signed a term sheet with General Motors which includes buying the land, building, certain equipments and machinery from the US auto giant as part of the deal. However, there is still one more step to be completed for Hyundai to fully acquire the facility. This includes signing of another agreement on asset purchase. After that, the carmaker will require nods from all stakeholders, including the concerned government, before it can start using it.

The Talegaon facility has been left defunct ever since General Motors decided to quit India business. GM stopped making cars in India in 2017 after a bad run in sales for more than a year. Among the two facilities it owned in India, the Talegaon facility was earlier expected to be acquired by Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor. However, the Chinese carmaker's India business failed to take off and the acquisition failed last year. Besides Great Wall Motor, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra were also in the fray to acquire the facility.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
1499 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also read: 2023 Hyundai Verna to get ventilated & heated seats. Check out feature list

The Talegaon facility was set up back in 2008. Till the time the facility manufactured vehicles, it had a capacity of more than 1.30 lakh units every year. Hyundai is likely to use this facility as it plans to increase its EV presence in India as well as future models. Hyundai currently sells Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 electric vehicles in India.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Kona Electric Hyundai Motor General Motors
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city