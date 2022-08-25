Hyundai Venue N Line for India revealed. Bookings open, launch on this date

Hyundai Venue N Line will be a more stylish looking version of the sub-compact SUV while also offering a sportier drive trait.

Hyundai Venue N Line has been officially revealed for the Indian car market. The Venue N Line from Hyundai will be launched on September 6 and the bookings for the model have now been opened. This is the second N-Line model from the Korean brand here after the i20 N Line was launched in September of 2021.

N Line models from Hyundai are essentially sportier-looking versions of the same models and get some minor performance tweaks. The N models, however, are big performance-oriented upgrade additions on existing models and these have not yet been introduced in India. But even with the N Line models, Hyundai expects a whole lot of traction, especially from a younger car-buying audience. “We aspire to fuel dreams and aspirations of our most loved customers by inducing advanced, sporty and exhilarating experiences through our smart mobility solutions. The Hyundai Venue N Line is yet another example of our pursuit towards the transformation of India’s automotive landscape," says Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India. "The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India’s enthusiastic community of millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai Venue N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers.

While the i20 N Line has received a largely positive response, Hyundai is banking on the preference for SUV body type to further aid the case for Venue N Line.

The updated Venue itself was launched earlier this year and the N Line model looks to build on it.

Expect a sportier drive and enhanced handling on the Venue N Line, compared to the Venue.

Hyundai Venue N Line highlights:

The immediate bragging right of the Venue N Line comes from its exterior design updates which feature a dark chrome front grille, a sporty tailgate spoiler, multiple N Line emblems, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding, red highlights on the bumper, fender, side sills, and roof rails, and brake caliper in red.

Hyundai Venue N Line specs:

The Hyundai Venue N Line comes with the 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine under the hood which is mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. The engine offers around 119 hp and 172 Nm of torque. While these figures may be identical to the ‘conventional’ Venue with the 1.0-litre turbo motor, Hyundai will tweak the mechanics for a slightly more engaging drive trait. There are also three drive modes to choose from - Normal, Eco and Sport.

Hyundai Venue N Line features:

The Venue N Line will sit at the very top of the model lineup and will get all the features that Venue top-end variant boasts of. Additionally, there is a dashcam with dual camera as well. The SUV also has over 30 safety features which include Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), dual airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), all-four disc brakes, Parking Assist Sensors and Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, among others.

