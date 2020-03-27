Hyundai releases new pictures of 2021 Elantra, and it looks a stunner

Hyundai Motor has revealed fresh images of the all-new 2021 Elantra, days after its launch. The sedan appears more stunning than the earlier images, precisely due to the bright orange colour it wears and the prominent exterior designs in a very aesthetic light and shadow environment.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra follows in the footsteps of the Sonata and has adopted a large 'parametric-jewel-pattern' grille. Turn signal lights are integrated into the grille and are next to large headlights. The front end angled gives hood machine a long and bodywork leaner. The latter features prominent lines of character, combined with a more dynamic style of glass and roof. In addition, there are integrated rear spoilers and distinctive 'H-Tail' style taillights.

Compared to its predecessor, the latest Hyundai Elantra is 2.2 inches (56 mm) longer, 1 inch (25 mm) wider and 0.8 inch (20 mm) lower. The wheelbase was also extended by 0.8 inches (20 mm) to 107.1 inches (2,720 mm) in total.

In the cabin, the designer adopted the idea of 'immersive cocoon' which 'encloses the driver like an airplane cockpit'. This model is also more high-tech because it is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital sail instrument cluster and an optional 10.25-inch infotainment system. The latter supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless which is the first for vehicles in this segment.

Performance matters, the driver will find a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine capable of producing 147 hp (110 kW/149 PS) with 179 Nm of torque. The engine is connected to an intelligent variable transmission which is the CVT version of Hyundai. The company also said that its gearbox is equipped with a new shift control strategy that 'increases linearity between driver input, vehicle behaviour and acceleration'.

The latest Hyundai Elantra will also get a new hybrid variant . This variant carries the 1.6 litre Atkinson-Cycle GDI four-cylinder engine, which is combined with an electric motor and a 1.32 kWh lithium-ion battery which is under the rear seat. This arrangement gives the car a combined power output of up to 139 hp (104 kW/141 PS) with 264 Nm of torque. The engine is connected to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission that promises the rider 'a dynamic and exciting driving experience'.

The latest Hyundai Elantra will begin production next fall, with sales starting in the fourth quarter of 2020.