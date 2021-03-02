Hyundai Nexo, the brand's second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle has managed to score a maximum five-star rating from Green NCAP. For the record, Green NCAP ranks electric vehicles based on their energy efficiency and emissions.

The final rating of the car was based on three indices with several metrics each - clean air, energy efficiency and greenhouse gases. Being a fuel cell electric car, the Nexo draws power from Hydrogen and produces distilled water as the only emission. Thanks to this, Nexo has scored full points on both the Clean Air and Greenhouse Gas index. On top of that, the car also managed to achieve an excellent rating for energy efficiency.

As per the official Green NCAP report: “(With Hyundai Nexo) there are no tailpipe emissions other than water. As a result, the Nexo scores full points for both the Clean Air and Greenhouse Gas indexes. Energy efficiency is also very high and the NEXO emerges with an average index just high enough to earn the car a maximum five-star rating."

The Nexo fuel cell electric car is the technological flagship of Hyundai. It is an SUV crossover that comes based on electrified technology featuring modern driver assistance functions and latest design features.

It is the third Hyundai model to have received a maximum five-star rating. Previously, its Ioniq and Kona Electric have also scored five-star rating from Green NCAP.

“We're proud to announce that Nexo is the latest Hyundai model to have been awarded a five-star Green NCAP rating, joining the ranks of Ioniq and Kona Electric. This is further proof that we are achieving our goal of making high-quality, eco-friendly mobility solutions available to all," says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.