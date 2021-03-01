Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced it had sold 51,600 units in the domestic market and exported another 10,200 units in the month of February with the likes of the Creta, Verna and NIOS continuing to fare well. Hyundai saw a month-on-month cumulative sales growth of 26.4%.

Hyundai registered a month-on-month growth of 29% in the domestic market. It had sold 40,010 units in February of 2020 and sold more than 10,000 units than this figure last month. That exports are up would also be a good sign with 61,800 units being sent to foreign markets, an uptick of 26.4% over the same month in 2020. "Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double digit growth in February 2021, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) at HMIL.

Hyundai had a busy 2020 despite Covid related challenges for the entire automotive industry. The Korean car maker drove in the new i20 in November of last year and claims the premium hatchback has received a strong response.

Next from Hyundai in India could be its seven-seat SUV which is based on Creta. The company has officially named the car 'Alcazar' and is looking to enter a brand new segment, one that has seen some traction in recent times courtesy Tata Safari and Hector Plus.