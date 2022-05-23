Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, gets gunmetal wheel

Hyundai India on Monday has launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, at a starting price of ₹628,900 (ex-showroom). Available in both manual and AMT gearbox options, the special edition of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback comes priced up to ₹697,700 (ex-showroom). The car comes available with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. The automaker claims that Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition comes with a host of technology enhancements over the standard model.

It is based on the Magna trim and incorporates a host of exterior and interior enhancements. Hyundai says the new Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition sports exterior enhancements such as a glossy black radiator grille, 15-inch gunmetal styled wheels, roof rails, rear chrome garnishing, corporate emblem, black painted ORVMs.

Inside the cabin, the enhancements continue in form of a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation through smartphone mirroring, and electric folding ORVM with an LED turn indicator on the outside mirror as standard.

As the automaker claims, through the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, it tried to offer a sporty and distinctive looking car with technological enhancements.

Commenting on the introduction of the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said that the automaker conceptualized the Grand i10 Nios for progressive and young new-age customers in India. "Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focussed Corporate Edition on the Grand i10 Nios to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers. With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature loaded and efficient hatchback," he added.

