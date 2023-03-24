HT Auto
Hyundai, Kia warn nearly 6 lakh owners to park their cars outside. Here's why

Hyundai and Kia are recalling just over 570,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks and urged owners to park outside and away until getting repairs. The automakers said some vehicles with a tow hitch harness could catch fire due to a short circuit. The models covered are 2022-2023 model year Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2019-2023 Santa Fe, 2021-2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, and 2022-2023 Kia Carnival.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2023, 08:04 AM
Around 5.70 lakh vehicles, including the likes of Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Carnival, have been reported to be at risk of fire in the United States.
Hyundai is recalling nearly 568,000 vehicles and Kia 3,500 in the United States. Hyundai said it is aware of six potential incidents related to the recall, including one fire. There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to the recall issue. Kia said it has no reports of fires.

"Water accumulation on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB) may cause an electrical short, which can result in a fire," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, adding the recall is a direct result of its monitoring of Hyundai's 2022 recall of 245,030 Palisade vehicles for a tow hitch fire issue.

Also read: Planning to buy Hyundai Creta or Venue SUVs? Your wait to get one could stretch up to eight months

Hyundai and Kia dealers will install new fuse and wire extension kits to address the issue. Hyundai said as an interim repair, dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse as necessary.

The recalls come after both Korean carmakers said that they would provide free software fixes for 8.3 million vehicles to stop a rash of thefts inspired by TikTok video trends.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2023, 08:04 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Hyundai Motor Kia Carnival Santa Fe
