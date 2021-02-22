Hyundai is all geared-up to reveal its first fully electric mid-sized crossover, the Ioniq 5 on Tuesday (February 23). The battery-powered crossover was first showcased by the South Korean automaker as the 45 Concept two years back.

The Ioniq 5 will come based on Hyundai's E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) and will sport a very catchy exterior in sync with the brand's latest design language. The E-GMP will be shared by brand's all future battery-electric vehicles. The exterior features of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will include a pixel set of head and taillights, a clamshell bonnet, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The company also recently revealed interior details on its upcoming crossover EV. As per Hyundai, the interior of Ioniq 5 has been developed with the use of sustainable materials including eco-processed leather, bio paint, and natural and recycled fibres.

The car will feature electronically adjustable seats with a recline function in the front row. Also, the thickness of its seats has been kept minimum in order to provide extended space to the rear passengers. The car will also feature a centre console that can be slid back and forth allowing free entry/exit to the driver and front passenger. As per Hyundai, this was made possible with the use of a flat floor bed.

While the mechanical details remain unconfirmed at the moment, the car is expected to feature vehicle-to-load V2L technology that will be able to supply power up to 110/220V from the car’s battery for external consumption. As far as availability goes, the car will be headed to the European countries first.







